A quarter of Romanians expect the worst from 2026, survey says

13 January 2026

Roughly 39% of Romanians have a neutral attitude toward 2026, while 27% expect the worst, according to the latest study conducted by market research company Reveal Marketing Research.

When it comes to Romanians’ expectations at the start of the new year, 35% of them are optimistic about an improvement in their personal financial situation. At the opposite end, the highest levels of pessimism are recorded regarding a reduction in the level of corruption (55%), a decrease in inflation (52%), and an improvement in the country’s economic situation (49%).

“34% of Romanians view 2026 with optimism and believe that a better life awaits them in the new year; to a significantly greater extent, those aged 25–34 (41%). On the other hand, 27% of respondents expressed pessimism regarding the new year,” reads the study.

The new year seems especially promising for relationships. Around 17% of Romanians intend to get married or engaged in 2026, especially young people aged 25–34 (27%). Along the same lines, 19% of respondents already have a child on the way or intend to have a child in the new year, and to a significantly greater extent, those aged 25-44 (30%). 

The report showed that Romanians are most satisfied with interpersonal relationships with their family (74%), with close people (69%), and with romantic relationships (61%). 

There are changes in the professional sphere as well, as 33% of Romanians intend to change their job in 2026. More specifically, 21% of Romanians want a new employer, and 12% want to start a business. The share of those intending to change their job is up by 6% compared to last year.

The ranking of New Year’s resolutions is similar to last year’s, with most Romanians wishing to spend more time with family (30%), eat healthier (29%), and travel more (27%).

“The desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle is also visible in the fact that 18% want to lose weight, and 12% want to be more active/go to the gym. Compared to last year, the share of those who want more free time for themselves is increasing (19% compared to 16% last year), as well as those who want to develop new skills (16% compared to 12% last year),” the study releaved.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

