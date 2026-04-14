Survey: Over half of Romanians agree with providing logistical support to US in Iran war

Most Romanians agree with the Parliament’s decision to provide the United States with logistical support in the conflict in the Middle East, according to a public opinion poll conducted by Avangarde between April 7 and 10.

In early March, Romania allowed the United States military to station refueling aircraft, monitoring systems, and satellite communication equipment on its territory. Critics in the far-right opposition said that the move implicated Romania in the war in Iran. The centrist coalition in power, however, maintained that the country was simply a reliable partner for the United States and that the equipment did not include weapons.

Roughly 53% of respondents in the Avangarde poll said that it is correct for Romania to allow US refueling aircraft to use bases on Romanian territory. Conversely, 35% consider it was the wrong decision.

The Iran war and its effects illicit strong fears among Romanians, according to the same survey. Around 43% foresee a significant impact on the economy (energy, trade, prices), while 29% believe impacts may occur, but consider that Romania is managing the situation prudently. Only 5% believe there will be no major impact.

Similarly, 40% of respondents are mainly concerned about the impact on energy prices, and 16% declared themselves very worried and call for rapid protective action from the state. A staggering 21% showed a degree of skepticism, stating that they do not trust the available information.

The war in Iran has led to an increase in fuel prices worldwide, including in Romania. Prices rose sharply, especially after Iran began to mine the Hormuz Strait or attempt to strike ships crossing it. In a recent development, president Donald Trump said that the US will also stop ships carrying Iranian oil.

Romanians are more divided when it comes to how the country relates to the European Union. Only 21% believe Romania’s position in the EU is clear and coherent. Around 24% believe the position is not well coordinated and should be changed. Finally, 22% perceive differences between discussions at the European level and the feelings of Romanians.

A similar lack of public decisiveness is on display when it comes to Romania’s relationship with the United States. Roughly 47% said Romania should focus on diplomacy and international law.

When asked whether Romania should ally with the US regardless of what other European countries say, 29% agreed (24% + 5% strongly agree), while 35% disagreed (27% + 8%).

radu@romania-insider.com

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