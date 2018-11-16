Over half of adult Romanians want to buys something on Black Friday

Over half (51%) of Romanians aged 18 to 65 plan to buy at least one item on Black Friday and nine in ten people questioned in a survey said they’ve heard about this shopping event, according to a study by Kantar Milward Brown Romania.

The products Romanians are most interested in on this occasion are TV sets, refrigerators, cookers, embeddable appliances and home&deco articles. Mobile phones, clothes and shoes as well as laptops are also on the Romanians’ shopping list, the study shows.

The top three stores that Romanians think of for buying something on Black Friday are online retailer eMAG and eletro-IT retailers Altex and Flanco.

The survey was carried out between October 18 and October 24 on a sample of 2019 respondents in both rural and urban areas.

