Over half of Romanians dissatisfied with the healthcare system, survey shows

Around 52% of Romanians say healthcare in the country is unsatisfactory, below the EU average of 58%, according to new data from the STADA Health Report. Although this percentage indicates a slight improvement compared to the 56% recorded in 2024, the current level of satisfaction has dropped drastically compared to the 74% recorded in 2020.

Health remains a primary objective for Europeans in 2025; however, outdated healthcare system structures in some countries pose a difficult-to-overcome barrier, leading to increased dissatisfaction among people, the survey says.

In countries such as Hungary (74%), Serbia (63%), and Bulgaria (59%), dissatisfaction reaches worrying levels. Romania appears to be following the same trend, with 52% of respondents dissatisfied with the current healthcare system. Moreover, 56% of Romanians believe that there is no equal access to medical services and care.

“In 2025, we observe a decrease in dissatisfaction by six percentage points. This positive change is the result of the efforts made within the medical system by doctors and nurses, as well as by the private sector, which provides support where needed. It is essential that these efforts be maintained,” said Mihai Fugarevici, General Manager of STADA Romania.

When it comes to medical prevention, 62% of Romanian respondents stated that they do not participate in preventive medical check-ups. This reluctance is mainly driven by their high cost (28%), the belief that they are unnecessary (31%), or a lack of information regarding the required check-ups (21%).

Instead, 68% of respondents said they take vitamins and dietary supplements, exercise weekly, and eat a balanced diet. Alongside these local efforts, at the European level, there is a general trend toward adopting healthy habits.

However, according to the STADA Health Report, although Europeans strive to have a healthy lifestyle, only one in two succeeds. In addition to a lack of motivation, the major obstacles are financial constraints, mental health issues, and, last but not least, limited access to medical services.

Family doctors, medical staff, scientists, and pharmacists are the healthcare experts who enjoy the highest level of trust among Romanians. Nearly half (47%) of them go to the pharmacy for information on how to administer treatment, 42% of respondents physically go to the pharmacy to purchase products, and 37% consider pharmacies the place where they find everything they need for a healthy lifestyle.

Asked whether they would use Artificial Intelligence (AI) instead of a medical consultation, around half of Romanians (46%) said yes, while 46% answered no. Roughly 51% said they would consider AI for its rapid accessibility, and 27% for financial reasons. On the other hand, Romanians justified their refusal to use artificial intelligence by stating that they do not trust that they would receive correct medical recommendations and information (53%) and that they consider human interaction necessary during a consultation.

According to the STADA Report, 84% of Romanians rate their mental state as good, a percentage that significantly exceeds the European average of 64%. In contrast to this positive perception, only 15% of Romanians consistently seek specialized support to maintain or improve their mental state, while 82% state that they do not seek help from specialists.

The STADA Health Report, initially launched in 2014 as a national study in Germany, has now become the most extensive and comprehensive international research in the industry. It analyzes trends, attitudes, and behaviors of the European population regarding physical and mental health, while also highlighting existing challenges and the potential for improving healthcare systems. The research included 22 countries (including Romania), with representative samples of 1,000–2,000 respondents from each, aged between 18 and 99.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)