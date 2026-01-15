Park Properties partners with Romanian entrepreneur for SunLake Snagov high-end villas project

Real estate developer Park Properties, led by Alexandru Mănăilă, has partnered with businessman George Peltecu to develop SunLake Snagov Signature Collection, a high-end residential project featuring lakeside villas and a private marina. The construction is set to begin this spring, the company said.

The complex will be built on a 15,000 sqm plot of land, which was purchased in 2024 and is located on the shores of Lake Snagov, north of Bucharest.

The development will include 22 premium villas alongside a multifunctional building with commercial spaces on the ground floor. According to the developers, building permits were obtained in 2025, and the total built area will exceed 10,000 square metres.

SunLake Snagov will offer residents exclusive access to a private marina with dedicated berths, as well as leisure facilities such as a water sports centre and a lakeside promenade.

Upon completion, the SunLake Snagov project is expected to reach a market valuation of more than EUR 10 million.

Park Properties, led by managing partner Alexandru Mănăilă, has delivered more than 300 apartments so far and holds a residential portfolio exceeding 700 units, with total developments valued at over EUR 120 million.

The group aims to develop over 1,000 residential units in the coming years and is looking to access new sources of capital to expand its business. It has acquired several large plots of land along the lakeside in Pipera, Snagov, Balotești, and other exclusive locations.

The developer’s future developments include SunLake Tower - the third phase of the SunLake Residence complex, located on the shores of Fundeni Lake, SunLake Pipera - on the shores of Pipera Lake, SunLake Homes - on the shores of Lake Balotești, and SunLake Snagov.

George Peltecu is a healthcare entrepreneur, co-investor, and strategic partner in the SunLake Snagov project. Founder of Umana Fertility, he has over 10 years of experience in the medical sector.

Previously, he founded Nativia, a leading local pregnancy monitoring provider, which was subsequently acquired by the Regina Maria network. In 2021, he became a shareholder of Cronos Med, the largest aesthetic medicine chain in Romania.

His background also includes expertise in finance and marketing, having graduated from the MBA program of Georgetown University - McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, US.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)