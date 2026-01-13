Ecovillas Company unveils EUR 8.6 mln residential project near Bucharest

Ecovillas Company has announced the launch of a new premium residential project in Mogoșoaia, close to Bucharest, with a total estimated investment of EUR 8.6 million. The development is named Nouvert, as reported by News.ro.

The complex will consist of 16 individual homes, with prices starting at EUR 500,000 plus VAT.

The project is being developed on a 10,000 sqm plot. Construction began this year, with completion scheduled for the end of next year.

The homes will feature advanced ventilation systems with heat recovery, geothermal ground-to-water heat pumps, photovoltaic panels, and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. Each house will be certified energy class A+, according to the developer.

The development will also include pedestrian walkways, relaxation areas, extensive green spaces, and water features.

Nouvert will offer four types of homes with four or five rooms and usable areas of up to 180 square meters.

Ecovillas Company has been active on the Bucharest residential market for more than a decade and recently completed the sale of the Epique Home project in Pipera and Ecovillas Otopeni, developments with a combined value of around EUR 10 million.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ecovillas Company)