Summer gets hotter: Meteorologists issue extreme heat alerts for most of Romania

The summer days will keep getting hotter in Romania, with yellow and orange alerts of extreme heat in place for the next two days.

The National Administration of Meteorology (ANM) issued several alerts on Tuesday, June 27.

One of them will be valid on Wednesday, June 28, targeting regions such as Banat, Crisana, southern Oltenia, and southwest Muntenia. According to this yellow alert, the temperatures will stay between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius in these areas during the day, and will not go below 20 degrees Celsius during the night. The counties targeted by this warning are Bihor, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Mures, Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, and Teleorman.

On June 29, five counties will be under an orange alert of extreme heat, namely Caras-Severin, Mehedinti, Dolj, Olt, and Teleorman. Here, the temperatures will go up to 39 degrees Celsius, and can even reach 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Meanwhile, the rest of Romania will be under a yellow alert of heat, with three exceptions, namely Satu Mare, Maramures, and Salaj counties. The temperatures will stay at around 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday, June 29, including in the capital Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]