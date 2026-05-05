Romanian currency hits new record low against euro on day of no-confidence vote

Romania’s currency hit a new all-time low on Tuesday, May 5, the day the Parliament was scheduled to vote on the no-confidence motion against the government, as political uncertainty continues to weigh on financial markets. The exchange rate reached RON 5.218 per EUR, up from RON 5.199 recorded a day earlier by the National Bank.

The RON has been on a steady downward trend in recent weeks, weakening by around 2.5% over the past two weeks after remaining relatively stable at around RON 5.09 per euro since the beginning of the year, Ziarul Financiar noted.

The impact of the no-confidence motion and the potential fall of the government has reportedly already been partially priced in by markets. However, ongoing uncertainty over the formation of a new ruling coalition and the appointment of the next prime minister continues to fuel volatility.

On the interbank market, the exchange rate hovered around RON 5.219 per EUR at midday, before climbing above RON 5.22 later in the day.

The previous record had been set on May 8, 2025, when the leu weakened to RON 5.12 per EUR following the resignation of then-prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, shortly after the first round of the repeat presidential elections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com