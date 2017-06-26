Bucharest braces for heat wave this week

The weather will be extremely hot in Bucharest this week, with temperatures expected to go up to 39 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the weekend.

The forecasts show 30 degrees Celsius in Romania’s capital on Tuesday, 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and then 37-39 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, in the week of June 26 – July 2.

In this context, the Bucharest City Hall has already started installing first aid tents in the city’s busiest areas.

Nine such tents, where people can find medical staff, water, and air conditioning, have already been set up in Victoriei Square (near the Grigore Antipa Museum), Romana and Unirii squares, Dristor subway station, Carol Park, 11 Iunie Square, Cismigiu Park, and Universitatii and Obor squares, reports local News.ro.

Last week, the Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced that a total of 20 tents would be installed in the capital. The remaining 11 are to be installed in the coming days in Moghioros, C.A. Rosetti squares, Piata Iancului subway station, Herastrau Park, Muncii and Crangasi squares, and North Train Station.

The authorities will also install ten medical containers in the city, which will be equipped to offer first aid to those who needed it. They will be located in Victoriei Square, Herastrau Park, Romana and Unirii squares, Dristor, Carol Park, 11 Iunie – Regina Maria Square, Cismigiu Park, Universitatii Square, and Obor Square.

Irina Marica, [email protected]