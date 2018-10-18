Study: Many Romanian teachers agree with dictatorship, death penalty

Many Romanian teachers agree with a dictatorial regime, declare themselves for the death penalty, and feel that homosexuality cannot be accepted, according to a study conducted by four researchers from the Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca.

They interviewed 1,427 teachers for this study, trying to find out their opinions on several important topics.

The research revealed that 45% of the Romanian teachers agree with a dictatorial regime and 40% support the idea of death penalty, local Rfi.ro reported. Meanwhile, 40% think that homosexuality cannot be accepted.

Moreover, about one in three teachers don’t want to have Roma people as neighbors, and a similar percentage doesn’t want to have to deal with members of the LGBT community or with couples where the partners are not married. At the same time, over 50% of respondents don’t want anything to do with drug users or people who are addicted to alcohol.

Another worrying result is the one according to which 31.6% of teachers believe that sometimes parents are entitled to beat their children.

Romania scores low on most counts for education in recent EC report

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)