Romania scores low on most counts for education in recent EC report

Romania has failed to reach most of its targets for 2020, according to a European Commission report on education.

The country is among last on most indicators surveyed by the Education and Training Monitoring published by the EC.

The GDP allocations for education, although increasing in Romania, are still well below the EU average.

Romania has made great progress in increasing the occupancy rate among young people with studies. But the gap between rural and urban, equity in education and Rroma inclusion are among key challenges for Romania.

The country also registers the third highest rate for early school drop-out, is second to last for the ratio of university studies graduates, and also scores poorly on pre-schooler education.

Romania surpassed by all EU member states in global Social Progress Index

[email protected]