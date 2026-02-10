Sting confirmed for UNTOLD 2026 lineup in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

Legendary British artist Sting will perform at UNTOLD ONE this summer, organizers announced, marking one of the most high-profile names confirmed for the event. The festival, ranked third globally in the Top 100 Festivals chart, will take place in Cluj-Napoca between August 6 and 9.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Sting rose to international fame as the frontman of The Police before establishing a highly successful solo career. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, won 17 Grammy Awards, and is known for iconic songs such as Every Breath You Take, Englishman in New York, Fields of Gold, and Shape of My Heart.

In 2026, the artist continues his global Sting 3.0 World Tour, performing in a trio format alongside guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The show revisits classic hits alongside lesser-performed tracks and new material, including his latest single I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart).

UNTOLD 2026 will also feature an extensive lineup including Lewis Capaldi, Martin Garrix, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Steve Aoki, and Afrojack, among others.

Festival passes are available on the official website, with payment in installments offered to attendees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)