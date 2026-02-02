Iași to host nine-concert Classix Festival 2026 this March

Classix Festival announced the complete concert programme for its seventh edition, set to take place in Iași between March 1 and 8. This year’s event is built around the theme “Art & Mind,” exploring the relationship between artistic expression and thought through a contemporary classical lens, the organizers said.

Organised by the Creative Industries Association and Showberry, the 2026 festival will feature nine concerts staged in some of Iași’s most emblematic venues, including the city’s cathedral, cultural palaces, libraries, museums, and theatres.

The festival opens on March 1 with Genesis, a symbolic inaugural concert at the Roman Catholic Cathedral “Saint Mary, Queen,” inspired by the late-18th-century legacy of composer Giuseppe Sarti in Iași.

Next, highlights over the following days include flamenco-inspired chamber music (Voces del Amor), contemporary Nordic repertoire performed by Denmark’s Esbjerg Ensemble, and cross-genre explorations of love, time, and perception.

A first for the festival comes on March 6, when Classix reaches the MINA Museum Iași with A Matter of Time, an immersive concert featuring piano, violin, and cello.

The programme also includes a children’s concert adaptation of Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen and an evening performance by Polish string ensemble VOŁOSI.

The gala concert, La Bellezza, will close the festival on March 8 at the National Theatre “Vasile Alecsandri,” bringing together classical repertoire, jazz influences, and improvisation.

Tickets and festival passes remain available on the official Classix website, with reduced prices for students and pupils, as well as additional discounts for selected cardholders.

(Photo source: the organisers)