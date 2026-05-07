Spartan invests RON 1.5 mln in new restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea

Spartan opened its 58th restaurant in Romania following a RON 1.5 million investment in a new location in Râmnicu Vâlcea. The opening is part of the company’s broader expansion strategy, which includes more than RON 4 million in investments in 2026.

The new restaurant is located in Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea and covers an area of 110 square meters.

According to the company, the unit was designed under the brand’s latest standards and created 15 new jobs, bringing the chain’s total workforce to more than 1,000 employees nationwide.

“The new location in Râmnicu Vâlcea is part of our sustained national expansion plan, but also of our collaboration with strong franchise partners well anchored in the local entrepreneurial environment,” said Gabriel Melniciuc, CEO of Spartan Restaurants. “Until now, in 2026, we have made investments of over RON 4 million and we will continue at the same pace in the coming period.”

The restaurant is operated through franchise partner Lukfood Team, led by Nicolas Ciprian, who already manages six other Spartan restaurants in cities including Craiova, Alba Iulia, Târgu Mureș, and Turda.

The new location offers the full Spartan menu, including gyros dishes prepared with chicken, beef, pork, and lamb, alongside the brand’s signature sauces and pita bread.

The company said 2026 has already included several major investments, including a new Spartan Sigma restaurant in Cluj-Napoca and the renovation of its restaurant in City Park Mall Constanța. By the end of the year, Spartan plans to open six company-owned locations and at least four additional franchises.

Founded in 2012 by Romanian entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi, Spartan currently operates 58 restaurants across Romania, including 33 franchise locations. Since 2023, it has been part of the franchise group Strong MND Corporation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)