Maxi Pet opens third pet hypermarket in Bucharest

Maxi Pet announced the opening of a new pet hypermarket in Bucharest, expanding its presence in the capital with a third store. The new location, situated in District 4, will officially open on Friday, May 8.

The store covers 500 square meters and offers more than 15,000 products, including pet food, supplements, toys, and accessories. The company said the new hypermarket will also include a veterinary pharmaceutical point staffed by specialists providing free advice on pet health, nutrition, and hygiene.

The new store will operate seven days a week, with extended opening hours, and customers will be allowed to bring pets inside the shop.

Maxi Pet said part of its business growth is also driven by online sales through its e-commerce platform, which receives orders from across Romania, including rural areas where demand for pet products is increasing. The retailer currently operates one of the largest pet hypermarket networks in Romania, with stores in cities including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Timișoara, Iași, and Ploiești.

Maxi Pet is part of Pet Network, which also operates the Animax chain and manages pet retail businesses across Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)