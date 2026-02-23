Social Democrats and president Nicușor Dan score high in latest poll among Bucharest voters

A recent poll confirms that those pushing reforms, namely prime minister Ilie Bolojan and reformist party USR (Liberal party PNL to a lesser extent), are losing traction among the electorate, while the more gradualist politicians, such as the Social Democrat (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu and president Nicusor Dan, are preserving signs of acceptance among the electorate.

If local elections were held next Sunday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) would receive 22% of the votes of Bucharest residents, followed by the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) with 20%, according to the latest CURS poll carried out between February 12–20, 2026. The National Liberal Party (PNL) is rated at 18%, and Save Romania Union (USR) at 17%.

Modern leftist party SENS would get 5%, isolationist SOS Romania 5%, the Nationalist Party Reformation of Romania (of former mayor of Bucharest’s 4th and 5th Districts, Cristian Popescu Piedone) 4%, and the Young People's Party (POT, isolationist) and REPER (a spinoff derived from USR) 3%. Other parties would collect 3%.

"The distribution of votes shows a close competition between the main political parties and a sharp fragmentation of electoral options in the Capital," is the conclusion of the survey's authors.

President Nicușor Dan maintains a leading position by credibility

President Nicuşor Dan is positively evaluated by 33% of respondents (good or very good), while 63% express a negative opinion.

The mayor of Bucharest, Liberal Ciprian Ciucu, gathers 29% positive opinions, compared to 65% negative, and his main political rival, the mayor of District 4, Daniel Băluţă, leader of PSD Bucharest, is positively assessed by 25%, compared to 70% negative evaluations.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu has 23% positive and 72% negative opinions, PNL leader, prime minister Ilie Bolojan - 22% positive and 74% negative, and USR leader, Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz, is evaluated positively by 19%, while 73% of respondents express a negative opinion.

"Overall, the data indicate a critical perception of the political class, regardless of the area they come from," noted the survey authors.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)