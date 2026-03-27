Slovakia interested in importing natural gas from Romania’s Neptun Deep project, PM says during visit

Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico was received on Friday, March 27, by the Romanian counterpart Ilie Bolojan and president Nicusor Dan in Bucharest. During the visit, the official said that Slovakia would be interested in buying natural gas extracted through Romania’s Neptun Deep project.

Fico was first received by president Nicusor Dan on Friday morning. The two talked about growth prospects in the defense industry and bilateral opportunities in the sector. They also discussed the EU’s planned transition to a greener economy.

“I believe our common interest is that, on the competitiveness side, we find a way in which funds for competitiveness also go to less developed countries. It is also important to find the right balance between the green transition and competitiveness, to manage to slow down and make this aspiration of the European Union’s green transition more friendly to the economy,” said Nicușor Dan after the meeting.

Afterwards, Robert Fico was received with military honors by prime minister Ilie Bolojan at the Victoria Palace. In the press conference following the meeting, Bolojan said that they discussed the security situation in the region and economic cooperation.

”In the last 10 years, bilateral trade has doubled, and for 2025, we estimate a level of approximately EUR 4.8 billion. We must better capitalize on existing opportunities, including European ones, to develop trade and mutual investments,” the Romanian official noted, according to the official press release.

He also said that the two countries must cooperate to reduce energy prices in the context of the war in Iran.

“Road connectivity between our countries will be improved through the completion of Via Carpatia, a strategic corridor linking the north to the south of Europe. In defense, we remain committed to strengthening NATO’s presence on the Eastern Flank,” Bolojan said.

He also thanked Fico for the support that Slovakia provides to the Romanian community there.

Known for his Eurosceptic positions, Fico said during the same briefing that the two countries could develop stronger bilateral ties if their agendas “were not so driven by Brussels.”

“The [trade] turnover we have is EUR 5 billion, but why can’t it be 7, why can’t it be 8? Because we don’t have time for ourselves, because a large part of our attention is focused on Brussels on topics that block us and do not give us time to dedicate ourselves to bilateral projects,” Fico said.

He also stated that Slovakia would be interested in purchasing natural gas from Romania after the Neptun Deep project reaches maturity.

“We are closely following the Neptun Deep project. We have said that if Romania exports, Slovakia is willing to provide infrastructure,” Fico added. “In 2027, any import of Russian gas and crude oil into the territory of Slovakia will cease. Therefore, this cooperation is of great interest to us."

At the moment, Slovakia benefits until 2027 from a derogation from the ban on purchasing Russian gas, given that it imports over 80% of its natural gas needs from Russia.

The Black Sea natural gas project Neptun Deep is progressing on schedule and is expected to deliver first production in 2027, Romanian president Nicușor Dan said earlier this month after talks with OMV Petrom executives. The project, valued at over EUR 4 billion, is seen as key to boosting the country’s energy security and reducing reliance on imports.

Robert Fico also stated that the price of electricity is an urgent issue at the European level and expressed his hope that together with Romania they will put pressure on the European Commission regarding the system of green certificates (carbon dioxide emissions), which influences the price of energy.

“The most urgent program is the price of electricity, and I expect the European Commission to come up with an urgent proposal. Here, together with Romania, we can create much greater pressure on the EU for proposals to come as quickly as possible and to be as concrete as possible,” he added.

Fico also thanked Bolojan for the Romanian soldiers stationed in Slovakia within a NATO multinational battle group since January 2025.

In May 2024, Robert Fico was shot by a 72-year-old pensioner during a visit to the town of Handlova, Slovakia. The official was gravely injured, but he recovered. The gunman said he objected to Fico's nationalist government, including its decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

The Slovakian PM is considered a close ally of Russian president Vladmir Putin, similar to Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In recent months, his government has faced widespread protests against what critics say is a massive curtailing of the rule of law and media freedom.

At the end of September of last year, Fico's ruling coalition also modified Slovakia's constitution to only recognize two sexes. The changes also restricted adoption to married heterosexual couples and prohibited surrogate pregnancies.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Nechez)