Romanian prime minister receives new ambassador from Republic of Moldova

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan received the new ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Romania, Mihai Mîțu, on Tuesday, March 24, at the government headquarters in Bucharest.

During the meeting, Bolojan restated Romania’s support for Moldova’s accession path to the EU. Support for the Republic of Moldova is manifested both diplomatically and practically, through the expertise of Romanian officials provided to the authorities in Chișinău in preparing for accession to the European Union, according to the prime minister.

“I wish you much success and achievements in your mandate. Romania will continue to support the Republic of Moldova both from the perspective of preparing for accession to the European Union, as well as economically and in terms of security,” said prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

Ambassador Mihai Mîțu thanked Romania for its constant support and emphasized the exceptional level of bilateral relations. “It is a great honor and responsibility to take on the mandate of ambassador to Romania, as our bilateral relations are at the highest level. We are grateful for Romania’s contribution and your personal involvement, which have helped the Republic of Moldova overcome the problems caused by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” he said to Bolojan.

The two officials analyzed the status of joint interconnection projects, the improvement of conditions at border crossing points, and cooperation in energy and transport infrastructure. Special emphasis was placed on the Pașcani–Iași–Ungheni motorway and Romania’s takeover of the Giurgiulești International Free Port.

The importance of cultural projects financed through the 2022 Agreement was also highlighted. Through this agreement, Romania provides the Republic of Moldova with a non-reimbursable financial aid of EUR 100 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: gov.ro)