Romanian tech group Simtel reports RON 600 mln in revenues in 2025

Engineering and technology group Simtel (BVB: SMTL), a company listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported consolidated preliminary operating revenues of RON 605.7 million (EUR 118.7 million) in 2025, up 68% compared to 2024 and approximately 20% above the budgeted level.

Revenues from core operations amounted to RON 598.4 million, representing a 69% increase year-on-year. Consolidated preliminary net profit reached RON 8.9 million in 2025, a significant decrease compared to 2024, driven by a structural shift in the group’s portfolio, as it transitioned towards utility-scale projects and complex solutions, including large-capacity energy storage systems.

“These projects have higher strategic relevance and generate larger volumes; however, by their nature, they carry lower percentage margins compared to the rooftop and mid-sized projects that characterized the group’s financial performance in previous years,” the company said in a press release.

Regarding operating revenues generated by the group’s main entities in 2025, Simtel Team recorded operating revenues of approximately RON 313 million, up 14% compared to 2024. G-Energy Solutions contributed approximately RON 277 million, up 329% year-on-year, reflecting the strong expansion of the energy supply activity and higher traded volumes throughout the year. ANT Energy recorded operating revenues of approximately RON 7 million, down 23% compared to 2024.

“2025 was the year in which we prepared the organization for a higher level of scaling. We invested in execution capacity, teams, and processes, anticipating increased activity volumes in the coming years. The renewable energy industry remains one of the most dynamic sectors in Europe, and today Simtel is a more mature, better-structured company, ready to operate at a larger scale,” stated Mihai Tudor, CEO of Simtel Group.

The company opened a new subsidiary in Essen, Germany, in 2025, and Simtel Nordics was launched in Sweden. In the Republic of Moldova, GES Energy Trade obtained the ANRE license for electricity supply, further strengthening the Group’s regional ecosystem.

A defining milestone for the group in 2025 was the completion and commissioning of the Giurgiu photovoltaic park, the largest photovoltaic park in Romania, built on degraded land, with an installed capacity of 52 MWp and an estimated annual production of approximately 73 GWh. This is the first project of such scale fully developed by Simtel, from land acquisition to operation.

At the same time, within the EPC and BESS segments, significant contracts were signed in Mehedinți, Mureș, and Alba counties, as well as major photovoltaic projects, including in partnership with Verbund. A significant share of these projects will be delivered in 2026.

According to the 2026 consolidated Revenue and Expense Budget, the group is targeting consolidated revenues of approximately RON 907 million and EBITDA of around RON 70.9 million, corresponding to a margin of approximately 8%.

In 2025, Simtel Group was included in the “FT Ranking: Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions,” ranking among the top 20 European companies with the fastest growth over the past decade. Furthermore, on February 20, 2026, FTSE Russell announced the inclusion of Simtel Team shares in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices dedicated to Emerging Markets, effective March 23, 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)