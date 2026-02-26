Romanian IT company Arctic Stream closes 2025 with 10% higher turnover

Arctic Stream (BVB: AST), an IT infrastructure and security integrator, achieved revenues of RON 101.4 million (EUR 19.9 million) in 2025, managing to close the year with a profit despite a first half marked by declining results.

The net profit achieved by Arctic Stream last year amounted to RON 3.4 million (EUR 0.7 million), 7% higher than the latest budget estimate, but lower than the one recorded in 2024.

Through the results of the last two quarters, Arctic Stream balanced its financial performance after a difficult first half, during which it recorded revenues of RON 30.4 million and a loss of RON 2.58 million, caused by a decrease in operating profit and by the revaluation of USD holdings.

The first half of 2025 was characterized by the absence of significant projects in the last quarter of 2024, compounded by a start to the year marked by a slowdown in investments across several economic sectors, delays in budget approvals, and a reduced pace of project implementation, all of which defined the first six months of last year.

Despite these challenges, in the first nine months of 2025, Arctic Stream recorded revenues more than double those of H1 2025 and an operating profit of RON 4.6 million, which offset the loss from the first half. The last quarter of the year further consolidated the Q3 results, raising the company’s operating profit to RON 5.3 million.

“2025 was a year of consolidation, both operationally and strategically, for Arctic Stream. We strengthened our corporate and managerial structures and accelerated integration with the companies in which we hold stakes: Data Core Systems (23%), Optimizor (50.2%), and Cyber Arena (45%). This alignment allowed us to deliver quality solutions to clients, diversify our portfolio, and create complex collaboration opportunities between companies,” Florin Mărginean, CEO, Arctic Stream.

“Digitalization programs financed by European funds have entered an accelerated delivery pace that appears set to continue in 2026; the need for solid investment in cybersecurity remains high in the private sector; and the need for controlled adoption of artificial intelligence solutions is emerging as a key development driver for companies across all major verticals,” he concluded.

