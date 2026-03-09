Sibiu municipality considers banning electric scooters from walkways and parks

Sibiu City Hall has launched a public consultation on new rules regulating the circulation of electric scooters, including a proposal to ban them from pedestrian areas and parks where no dedicated cycling infrastructure exists, local outlet Turnul Sfatului reported. If adopted by the Local Council, the regulation would effectively prohibit electric scooters in most of the historic central area of the city and in many public parks.

Under the draft rules, electric scooters would be allowed primarily on bicycle lanes. Where such lanes are not available, scooters could circulate only on road segments where the maximum permitted speed for motor vehicles is 50 km/h.

The proposal also bans electric scooters from road sections marked with traffic signs indicating “Pedestrian Zone,” “No Bicycle Access,” “No Traffic in Both Directions,” or other restrictions that prohibit vehicle access.

The draft regulation further prohibits electric scooters on sidewalks unless those sidewalks include dedicated bicycle lanes. Scooter use would also be banned in access areas around kindergartens, schools, high schools, universities, agri-food markets and shopping complexes. Riders crossing such areas would be required to dismount.

Scooters would also be prohibited on the alleys of public parks and gardens unless dedicated cycling paths are available.

Additional safety provisions are included in the proposal. Riders under the age of 16 would be required to wear protective helmets when using electric scooters on public roads, while transporting passengers on scooters would be prohibited. When riding on public roads, scooter drivers would also be required to carry an identity document.

