Sibiu

Sibiu municipality considers banning electric scooters from walkways and parks

09 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu City Hall has launched a public consultation on new rules regulating the circulation of electric scooters, including a proposal to ban them from pedestrian areas and parks where no dedicated cycling infrastructure exists, local outlet Turnul Sfatului reported. If adopted by the Local Council, the regulation would effectively prohibit electric scooters in most of the historic central area of the city and in many public parks.

Under the draft rules, electric scooters would be allowed primarily on bicycle lanes. Where such lanes are not available, scooters could circulate only on road segments where the maximum permitted speed for motor vehicles is 50 km/h.

The proposal also bans electric scooters from road sections marked with traffic signs indicating “Pedestrian Zone,” “No Bicycle Access,” “No Traffic in Both Directions,” or other restrictions that prohibit vehicle access.

The draft regulation further prohibits electric scooters on sidewalks unless those sidewalks include dedicated bicycle lanes. Scooter use would also be banned in access areas around kindergartens, schools, high schools, universities, agri-food markets and shopping complexes. Riders crossing such areas would be required to dismount.

Scooters would also be prohibited on the alleys of public parks and gardens unless dedicated cycling paths are available.

Additional safety provisions are included in the proposal. Riders under the age of 16 would be required to wear protective helmets when using electric scooters on public roads, while transporting passengers on scooters would be prohibited. When riding on public roads, scooter drivers would also be required to carry an identity document.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mirko Vitali/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Sibiu

Sibiu municipality considers banning electric scooters from walkways and parks

09 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sibiu City Hall has launched a public consultation on new rules regulating the circulation of electric scooters, including a proposal to ban them from pedestrian areas and parks where no dedicated cycling infrastructure exists, local outlet Turnul Sfatului reported. If adopted by the Local Council, the regulation would effectively prohibit electric scooters in most of the historic central area of the city and in many public parks.

Under the draft rules, electric scooters would be allowed primarily on bicycle lanes. Where such lanes are not available, scooters could circulate only on road segments where the maximum permitted speed for motor vehicles is 50 km/h.

The proposal also bans electric scooters from road sections marked with traffic signs indicating “Pedestrian Zone,” “No Bicycle Access,” “No Traffic in Both Directions,” or other restrictions that prohibit vehicle access.

The draft regulation further prohibits electric scooters on sidewalks unless those sidewalks include dedicated bicycle lanes. Scooter use would also be banned in access areas around kindergartens, schools, high schools, universities, agri-food markets and shopping complexes. Riders crossing such areas would be required to dismount.

Scooters would also be prohibited on the alleys of public parks and gardens unless dedicated cycling paths are available.

Additional safety provisions are included in the proposal. Riders under the age of 16 would be required to wear protective helmets when using electric scooters on public roads, while transporting passengers on scooters would be prohibited. When riding on public roads, scooter drivers would also be required to carry an identity document.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mirko Vitali/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 March 2026
Politics
Poll: Far-right party AUR leads Romanian parliamentary voting intentions, but support declines
09 March 2026
Cinema
Romanian Film Review – Berlinale Impressions & Expressions
09 March 2026
Energy
Romanian government attempts to lower fuel costs after largest weekly price hike since 1983
09 March 2026
Macro
Moody’s reviews Romania’s ratings, implying a negative outlook linked to clarity on further fiscal policies
09 March 2026
Environment
Romania and Moldova to plant joint forest along Prut River, minister says
09 March 2026
Society
Romania activates rescEU mechanism, repatriates 273 citizens amid Middle East security crisis
06 March 2026
M&A
Enterprise Investors to invest EUR 20 million in Romanian fitness chain 18GYM
06 March 2026
Energy
Romania approves mechanism aimed at keeping natural gas price low