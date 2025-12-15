Romania now requires mandatory RCA insurance for bicycles and electric scooters

Authorities in Romania have begun imposing fines for owners of bicycles and electric scooters who do not take out mandatory motor third-party liability insurance (RCA). The new rules have been applicable since November 13, but the Romanian Parliament granted a 30-day grace period until the application of sanctions, according to Digi24.

The new law regulating RCA for vehicles was expanded to bicycles and electric scooters that can exceed a speed of 25 km/h and weigh more than 25 kilograms. The measure was introduced after an increase in the number of electric bicycles and scooters in traffic and the number of accidents involving them. The aim is to ensure compensation for injured persons, regardless of the type of vehicle that caused the damage.

Fines between RON 1,000 (EUR 200) and RON 2,000 (EUR 400) can be applied to those who do not have a valid RCA policy for vehicles that must be insured by law, including bicycles and electric scooters. In addition, the lack of insurance or failure to comply with the rules regarding its suspension may also lead to the retention of the vehicle’s registration or registration certificate.

The new law also brings important clarifications in the situation of suspension of the RCA policy, which usually occurs together with the suspension of the vehicle’s registration. During this period, the owner has not only the obligation not to drive the vehicle, but also to immobilize it in a private space. Specifically, a vehicle without an RCA cannot be left on the street, in a public parking area, or in any other space that is part of the public domain.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com