Siberian tiger filmed strolling in unauthorized makeshift zoo in southern Romania

Images of a Siberian tiger strolling around the yard of a private property in Picior de Munte, Dâmbovița County, appear to show that an unauthorized makeshift zoo is still operational, despite past actions from Romanian police.

In the images circulating online, the tiger can be seen in a large yard where it has recently snowed. When the animal approaches him, the man filming hesitates, saying, “Siberian tiger lying in wait. All the deer and mouflon have hidden from it."

The Dâmbovița County Police Inspectorate reacted to the video, announcing that there is already an ongoing criminal case regarding the illegally owned menagerie in Picior de Munte.

“There is an ongoing criminal case regarding the possession, transport, sale, or exchange for any purpose, as well as offering for exchange or sale, of specimens taken from the wild. Investigations are being carried out under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Găești Court,” police officials announced, according to News.ro.

The video centered on the tiger also shows other wild animals.

The property in question has already been subject to investigations in the past. Checks at the menagerie were carried out last year, in July, after images appeared in the public space suggesting that an illegal zoo was operating in Picior de Munte. The owners of the property allegedly charged a fee for people who wanted to take photos with the animals. Authorities issued fines for the illegal menagerie, but did not take ownership of the animals.

In September 2025, commissioners from the Environmental Guard, with the support of the Police, carried out another inspection in Picior de Munte, issuing a fine and filing a criminal complaint.

The illegal zoo can be seen as proof of a widespread illicit trade in exotic animals in Romania and Eastern Europe, as shown in an undercover investigation conducted by Scena9 and the team of the film “Animal Hustlers”. Published in November 2025, the investigation showed that private individuals take advantage of legal loopholes to purchase exotic and wild animals such as tigers, lions, servals, raccoons, or raccoon dogs for thousands of euros.

The animals are reportedly “laundered” through zoos or transported through third countries and end up on the black market.

The investigation highlighted the fact that Romania is not an isolated case, but part of a network involving Albania, Kosovo, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and other European states.

(Photo source: IWF Menajerie Dambovita on TikTok)