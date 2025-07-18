Environment

Illegal zoo in southern Romania fined for environmental and animal welfare violations

18 July 2025

The National Environmental Guard has fined an illegally operating zoo in Dâmbovița county, southern Romania, a total of RON 120,000 following a joint inspection that uncovered serious violations, including the lack of environmental authorization and inadequate conditions for wild animals kept in captivity. The zoo was reportedly charging RON 50 per person for entry and an additional RON 100 for photographing or filming the animals.

The inspection, carried out between July 16–17 by commissioners from the General Commissariat of the Environmental Guard, alongside officials from the Dâmbovița County Commissariat, the County Veterinary Health Directorate, the County Police Inspectorate’s Economic Crime Investigation Unit, and the Animal Police, targeted a menagerie run by the International Wildlife Foundation (IWF) in the village of Picior de Munte, Dragodana commune.

Authorities found that the facility was operating without a valid environmental permit and was housing wild animals in conditions deemed unsuitable for their welfare. Images shared on social media show monkeys, bears, lions, and deer kept in cages, in inadequate conditions.

Illegal zoo bears

Additional violations included an undeclared and untreated septic tank, the absence of a contract for the disposal of animal-origin waste, and the collection of entry fees without proper documentation. 

The owner was allegedly unable to provide documents proving the legal origin of the animals during the inspection. Several of the animals present were identified as strictly protected species under Romanian and EU legislation.

As a result, the Environmental Guard issued three sanctions: two fines totaling RON 120,000 and a formal warning. 

In addition, 12 corrective measures were imposed, some requiring immediate compliance and others with ongoing application. These include mandates to improve animal living conditions, address waste management deficiencies, and clarify the legal status of the animals on site.

Until proof of origin is provided, the animals will remain in the custody of the current owner, who is prohibited from transferring them, according to the Environmental Guard.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Garda Naţională de Mediu)

