Intensifying cold wave grips Romania, meteorologists warn of -19°C lows

The sharp cold wave is tightening its grip on Romania, with temperatures expected to plunge as low as minus 19 degrees Celsius, according to warnings issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). Meteorologists said the country will face a spell of freezing weather, accompanied by snowfall, strong winds, and icy conditions, affecting most regions through midweek.

According to the weather warnings, Romania will experience unusually low temperatures from Monday morning until Wednesday.

The cold will intensify at the start of the week, with Monday night into Tuesday bringing freezing conditions across almost the entire country and minimum temperatures typically between minus 19 and minus 7 degrees Celsius.

The cold weather is set to continue on Tuesday, with daytime temperatures remaining well below seasonal averages, generally between minus 8 and 2 degrees Celsius. Frost will persist in central and northeastern regions, while overnight lows will drop again, reaching around minus 13 degrees in northern Moldova and eastern Transylvania. Slightly milder conditions, with minimums of 2 to 3 degrees, are expected only in southern Banat.

Snowfall will accompany the cold wave, beginning Monday with local snow in northern and central areas. In Maramureș and the northern Eastern Carpathians, a fresh snow layer of 3 to 5 centimeters is expected.

On Tuesday, snowfall will extend mainly across intra-Carpathian regions, with accumulations of 2 to 8 centimeters, while heavier snowfalls of up to 10 to 15 centimeters are forecast locally in the Western Carpathians and the western Southern Carpathians.

From Tuesday evening, mixed precipitation and ice formation are expected in the western and southwestern parts of the country, ANM said.

Wind will worsen conditions, particularly in high mountain areas. Gusts of up to 70–80 kilometers per hour are forecast in the Southern Carpathians and the Curvature Carpathians, leading to drifting snow and reduced visibility. Temporary wind intensifications are also expected in lowland areas of the southwest, center, and northeast, with speeds reaching 40–50 kilometers per hour.

The ANM has issued multiple yellow-level warnings for dangerously low temperatures, covering large parts of the country, including Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Transylvania, northern Moldova, and mountain regions.

Forecasters warned that the severe cold will persist through Wednesday and Thursday, when further mixed precipitation and ice deposits are likely, especially in the northern half of Romania.

