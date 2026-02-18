French reinsurer SCOR opens first office in Romania

SCOR, the France-based reinsurer that just entered the Romanian market, selected Business Garden Bucharest for its first office in Romania, where it occupies a space of 2,320 sqm, developer Vastint announced.

SCOR offers a diversified range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. The group generated premiums of EUR 20.1 billion in 2024 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.

“Opening our first office in Romania is a meaningful step for SCOR and a strategic investment in our long-term capabilities. Romania stands out through its strong talent base, a fast-growing tech and data ecosystem, and a truly international, business-ready mindset,” said Andrei Romanescu, General Manager SCOR Romania.

Business Garden Bucharest, located in the Orhideea-Grozavesti area of ​​Bucharest, has a rentable area of ​​43,000 sqm and tenants such as Sparkware Technologies, Sanamed, Regina Maria, Ikea, Schindler, Tchibo, Vel Pitar, Rail Cargo, and Pandora.

According to Vastint, with a total stock of ​​approximately 629,000 sqm, the Center-West area has become Bucharest’s strongest office destination.

Moving forward, Vastint’s office portfolio will expand with the upcoming Timpuri Noi Square 2 project, set for completion in Q4 2026. This development, currently one of the few office projects under construction in Bucharest, will add 60,000 sqm (GLA) and introduce two new office buildings, effectively doubling the available office and retail space within the Timpuri Noi Square complex.

(Photo source: Vastint)