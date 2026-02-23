Save the Children and Ukraine’s embassy in Romania start fundraising campaign for generators

Save the Children Romania, in partnership with the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, announced the start of the “Warmth for Ukraine” campaign, an initiative to raise funds for the purchase of electric generators for Kyiv and other communities in Ukraine severely affected by the destruction of energy infrastructure.

According to the European Commission, over one million Ukrainians are without electricity, water, and heating in freezing temperatures following relentless Russian strikes. Last month, the EU deployed 447 generators worth EUR 3.7 million to hospitals, shelters, and critical services.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, the EU has sent nearly 10,000 generators to Ukraine through the Civil Protection Mechanism. Ahead of this winter, the Commission also completed the relocation of a full thermal power plant donated by Lithuania to restore critical capacity to Ukraine's grid.

Numerous other state actors or individual private donors, including Pope Leo XIV, gathered money to buy generators.

However, the Ukrainian energy grid is under continued stress. Since the start of 2026 alone, 217 attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have been reported. In January, Russia fired more than 6,000 attack drones, around 5,500 guided aerial bombs, and 158 missiles of various types at infrastructure, according to Greenpeace.

The situation is particularly difficult for children. According to a statement released on Monday, February 23, by Save the Children, many of them have had to leave their schools and communities, losing the routine and sense of safety provided by their family and educational environment.

According to an analysis by the organization, one in five children has been exposed to marginalization, either in public spaces or at school. Regarding emotional well-being, 43% of children fear the future, and 25% suffer from loneliness or sleep disorders.

Despite this situation, perceived support from adults is very low: only 8% of children identify teachers as reference figures, while 91% rely exclusively on parents. Six out of ten children report having a limited support network, often reduced to a single person.

Only 38% of children feel part of the local community, and the sense of belonging is even lower among adolescents. Regarding returning to Ukraine, most children wish to go back one day, but nearly half fear safety risks or the dramatic changes their country has undergone.

“On 24 February 2026, it will be four years since the beginning of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia continues to bomb peaceful cities in Ukraine daily, destroying civil infrastructure, energy facilities, schools, and hospitals. Attacks on facilities essential to the lives and health of children are particularly cynical. Attempts to leave millions of people without light and heat during winter are nothing but a deliberate manifestation of terror against the civilian population,” stated the Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Ihor Prokopchuk.

Donations can be made to the account RO14 RNCB 0071 0114 3479 0120, opened with BCR.

(Photo source: Bumbleedee|Dreamstime.com)