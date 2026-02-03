Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds confirmed as top speaker at Impact Bucharest

Ryan Reynolds will travel to Romania for the first time this fall, after being confirmed as a headline speaker at Impact Bucharest, the organisers announced. The Hollywood actor, producer, and entrepreneur will take the stage at this year’s edition of the event, scheduled for September 29–30.

Best known as the star and producer of the Deadpool franchise, Reynolds has also built a high-profile reputation in business through investments in brands such as Aviation American Gin and Mint Mobile, as well as his creative company, Maximum Effort.

“At Impact Bucharest 2026, happening September 29–30, 2026, Reynolds will blend stories from film sets, conference rooms, and creative studios, sharing insights about creativity, leadership, and decision-making,” the organisers said.

Moreover, he will also speak candidly about mental health and anxiety, topics he has previously addressed publicly, and how these experiences have shaped his approach to leadership and resilience.

Impact Bucharest is entering its third edition and is set to be the largest economic and leadership event in Southeastern Europe, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, academics, and cultural figures. Previous editions have featured high-profile speakers such as Michelle Obama and management expert Erin Meyer.

This year’s conference is expected to attract around 2,000 participants from Romania, the wider SEE region, and across Europe. Discussions will cover a broad agenda, including economic development, innovation, defence and cybersecurity, green transformation, digitalisation, urban development, leadership, health, and the future of global markets.

The organisers said further speakers will be announced in the coming months. Tickets for Impact Bucharest 2026 are already on sale.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)