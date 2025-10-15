Oprah Winfrey to headline major business summit in Bucharest in 2026

Global media icon Oprah Winfrey will speak in Romania for the first time next year as the leading guest at the Brand Minds 2026 business summit, organizers announced. The event, one of Central and Eastern Europe’s largest business conferences, will take place on September 16–17 at Romexpo in Bucharest and is expected to attract more than 5,000 participants from over 50 countries.

Winfrey, often called the “Queen of All Media,” will headline the 12th edition of the summit, sharing insights on leadership and inspiration in times of constant change. Known for her focus on personal responsibility and empathy-driven leadership, she has inspired millions worldwide.

She made her film debut in 1985 in “The Color Purple,” directed by Steven Spielberg, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination, and revolutionized television through “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for 25 seasons. In 1996, she launched “Oprah’s Book Club” with a major impact on the publishing market. She also created Oprah’s Angel Network, financing global charitable initiatives and humanitarian actions that earned her numerous awards.

Joining Winfrey at Brand Minds 2026 will be marketing pioneer Seth Godin, MIT and Northeastern University professor Loredana Pădurean, and global economy expert Stéphane Garelli, a former managing director of the World Economic Forum. Each will address key topics on marketing, leadership, and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving business environment.

On September 17, the second day of the summit, London Business School professor Costas Markides will deliver a Business Strategy Masterclass focused on building resilient organizations amid global change.

Additional speakers are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Billed as “The Future Is Already Here. Are You Ready for It?”, the 2026 edition of Brand Minds aims to bring together entrepreneurs, executives, and corporate teams for two days of learning and high-level networking. Organizers said more than 1,500 seats have already been reserved, with full attendance anticipated.

