Defense

Romania enacts law allowing military to down unauthorized drones

20 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has officially enacted a law allowing its armed forces to shoot down unauthorized drones entering national airspace, following a decree signed by interim president Ilie Bolojan on Monday, May 19. The law was also published in the Official Gazette later the same day, according to Agerpres.

The announcement was made by the Presidential Administration just days before Ilie Bolojan is set to hand over the presidency to newly elected head of state Nicușor Dan, who is expected to take office on either Friday, May 23, or Monday, May 26, Euronews Romania reported.

The law, adopted by the Romanian Parliament in February this year, was upheld by the Constitutional Court on March 27, which unanimously rejected a challenge filed by isolationist parties AUR, SOS, and POT. 

The legislation permits the Romanian state to neutralize or destroy any drone that enters the country's airspace without prior authorization. The move comes in response to a series of incidents involving drone incursions since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Several drones have entered or crashed within Romanian territory, raising concerns about national security and the legal limitations on military response.

Previously, the Romanian military could not take action against unauthorized drones during peacetime unless they posed a threat to military facilities or were within designated training zones.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trentinness/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Defense

Romania enacts law allowing military to down unauthorized drones

20 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has officially enacted a law allowing its armed forces to shoot down unauthorized drones entering national airspace, following a decree signed by interim president Ilie Bolojan on Monday, May 19. The law was also published in the Official Gazette later the same day, according to Agerpres.

The announcement was made by the Presidential Administration just days before Ilie Bolojan is set to hand over the presidency to newly elected head of state Nicușor Dan, who is expected to take office on either Friday, May 23, or Monday, May 26, Euronews Romania reported.

The law, adopted by the Romanian Parliament in February this year, was upheld by the Constitutional Court on March 27, which unanimously rejected a challenge filed by isolationist parties AUR, SOS, and POT. 

The legislation permits the Romanian state to neutralize or destroy any drone that enters the country's airspace without prior authorization. The move comes in response to a series of incidents involving drone incursions since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Several drones have entered or crashed within Romanian territory, raising concerns about national security and the legal limitations on military response.

Previously, the Romanian military could not take action against unauthorized drones during peacetime unless they posed a threat to military facilities or were within designated training zones.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trentinness/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 May 2025
Transport
Bucharest’s main airport opens new short-term parking lot near departures terminal
20 May 2025
Politics
Russian officials question Romanian presidential elections
20 May 2025
Politics
US Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec retires, Michael Dickerson named acting head of mission in Bucharest
20 May 2025
Macro
Markets rally as Romania's political outlook stabilises after Dan's presidential election victory
20 May 2025
Politics
President-elect Nicușor Dan assures Maia Sandu of Romania’s unwavering support for Moldova’s EU path
19 May 2025
Politics
Who is Nicușor Dan, the new president vowing to keep Romania on its European path?
19 May 2025
Politics
Romania’s far-right leader George Simion concedes defeat, congratulates Nicușor Dan on presidential win
19 May 2025
Macro
Romania keeps monetary policy rate at 6.5%