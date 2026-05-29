Russian Ambassador urges Romania to withdraw personnel from Kyiv

The Russian Ambassador to Bucharest, Vladimir Lipaev, during a meeting he was required to have with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urged Romania "to treat with the utmost seriousness the recommendation to evacuate their diplomatic staff from the Ukrainian capital, according to News.ro.

In a Facebook post, the Russian Embassy announced imminent “systemic strikes planned by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on enterprises of the Ukrainian military and industrial complex, decision-making centres and command posts in Kyiv, in response to the strikes by the armed formations of the Kyiv regime on the civilian population in Russia."

Nearly 50 countries condemned, in a joint statement at the United Nations on May 28, what they described as Russian threats against embassies in Ukraine.

According to the message conveyed to the Romanian officials, the ambassador "urged Romanian diplomats not to follow the frivolous approach of other European capitals, not to unnecessarily expose the lives and health of their own citizens to danger and to treat with the utmost seriousness the recommendation to evacuate their diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital."

Russia also demanded that Romania officially condemn the Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobilsk (Starobelsk) on the territory of the Russian-occupied region of Lugansk last week, accusing Romanian diplomats of "not daring to condemn the bloody terrorist attack," according to the message. Russia also asked Romania to subsequently withdraw the support it provides to Ukraine.

"At the same time, the head of the Russian diplomatic mission expressed his regret regarding the position of the official Romanian authorities, who did not dare to condemn the bloody terrorist attack committed by the armed forces of Ukraine on the night of May 22 on the academic body and the dormitory of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University (Starobelsk), as a result of which 21 students died and over 60 were injured," the message of the Russian officials in Romania also states.

According to them, "the ambassador urged that appropriate conclusions be drawn from this tragedy and to cease military and financial support for the Kyiv regime, which commits acts of genocide, terrorism and other international crimes."

"There was no appropriate reaction from the Romanian side. In response, only the traditional set of propaganda clichés that distort the real course of events was heard," the message posted on Facebook also states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Russian Foreign Ministry)