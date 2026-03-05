Russia sentences Romanian citizen to 15 years in prison for espionage in favor of Ukraine

A Romanian citizen was convicted of espionage in favor of Ukraine and sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Russian court on Thursday, March 5.

The Krasnodar region court convicted Adrian David Cherciu for allegedly collecting and transmitting information about air defenses in the coastal city of Sochi to Ukraine.

Specifically, the Russian court says that in November 2024, the man contacted an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) and transmitted to him information regarding Russian forces, according to information obtained by ProTV.

In exchange, the special services of Ukraine would have promised the Romanian citizen, according to his request, to help him safely leave Russia and join the volunteer formation of the VSU (the armed forces of Ukraine) to participate in combat operations against Russia.

The announcement comes after, in April last year, the 23-year-old Romanian citizen was arrested by the Russian intelligence agency FSB. Footage released by the FSB and shared by Russian media showed the man being detained and interrogated. In the video, he appeared to identify his alleged Ukrainian handler by name and describe the location of an air defense system in Sochi.

After the arrest, the Investigation Department of the FSB opened a criminal case against the detained person for espionage.

Back then, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official press release that the Romanian citizen was initially detained in the Abkhazia region four months ago and was later transferred to Sochi, Russia. "Steps have already been taken to provide consular protection and assistance with the central and local authorities, in accordance with international regulations," the institution noted.

Russia frequently announces arrests for espionage in the context of the conflict with Ukraine, the penalties being able to reach up to 20 years in prison, in accordance with its legislation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Maimunka News video on X)