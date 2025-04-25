Video

Update: The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official press release that the Romanian citizen was initially detained in the Abkhazia region four months ago and was later transferred to Sochi, Russia. "Steps have already been taken to provide consular protection and assistance with the central and local authorities, in accordance with international regulations," the statement reads, adding that the Romanian authorities are monitoring the situation.

Initial story: Russia’s Federal Security Service, FSB, said on Friday, April 25, that it arrested a 23-year-old Romanian citizen on suspicion of spying for Ukraine by sharing the locations of Russian air defense systems.

The unnamed man is accused of collecting and transmitting information about air defense sites in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi to Ukrainian intelligence services in the summer of 2024. In exchange, Ukrainian intelligence services allegedly promised to help him leave Russia safely and allow him to join the Ukrainian military, according to a press release.

Footage released by the FSB and shared by Russian media showed the man being detained and interrogated. In the video, he appeared to identify his alleged Ukrainian handler by name and describe the location of an air defense system in Sochi.

“His name was Volodymyr, he’s a senior officer in Ukrainian intelligence,” the man said in English, with his face blurred. It was not immediately possible to verify the FSB’s claims, and it remains unclear whether the man was speaking under duress.

‼️🇷🇺🇷🇴 A #Romanian citizen who was collecting information about the deployment of #Russian air defense systems on assignment from Kiev has been detained in Sochi, the FSB reported. pic.twitter.com/mVAlJ6RgIM — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) April 25, 2025

The Romanian citizen, born in 2002, has been charged with espionage and faces up to 20 years in prison under Russia’s Criminal Code.

