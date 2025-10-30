Justice

Kremlin-linked figures reportedly intervene to block extradition of Romanian mercenary Horatiu Potra

30 October 2025

Russian operatives with ties to the Kremlin are reportedly attempting to prevent the extradition of Horatiu Potra, a former French Foreign Legionnaire and bodyguard turned alleged financier of Romanian isolationist leader Călin Georgescu, The Guardian reported. Potra, wanted in Romania for embezzlement, tax evasion, and money laundering, was arrested in Dubai and is the subject of an extradition request by Romanian authorities.

Romanian prosecutors accuse Potra, along with his son, nephew, and Georgescu, of conspiring to “overthrow the constitutional order.” Potra is considered a key figure in the case against Georgescu, who has been linked to far-right political movements in Romania.

According to The Guardian, the effort to block Horatiu Potra’s extradition is being coordinated by Igor Spivak, head of the Russian Middle East Society, an organisation closely associated with Russia’s foreign ministry, and Alexander Kalinin, a Moldovan-born Russian proxy who has recruited Moldovans to fight in Ukraine on Russia’s side.

“We are currently trying to stop Potra’s extradition,” Spivak told The Guardian in a phone interview. 

“We have a lot of experience, and a lot of people are working on getting him freed,” he said, adding that a team of lawyers in the United Arab Emirates had been hired to secure Potra’s release.

Romania’s General Prosecutor confirmed Potra’s arrest and said authorities were in contact with Emirati officials to finalise extradition procedures. The prosecutor also said Potra was believed to be seeking asylum in Russia.

Potra previously served as a bodyguard for several African leaders and reportedly organised deployments of armed personnel in the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Romanian media have described him as a key intermediary linking Romanian ultra-nationalist networks with Russian political interests.





