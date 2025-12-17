Former Social Democrat transport minister detained in bribery complicity probe in Romania

Former Social Democrat (PSD) transport minister Răzvan Cuc was detained by prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on suspicion of complicity in bribery, the DNA announced on Tuesday, December 16.

Cuc, a member of the Social Democratic Party who served as minister of transport in the governments led by Sorin Grindeanu (currently the leader of the party) and Mihai Tudose, was detained following searches carried out in Bucharest and Ilfov County. The investigation concerns alleged offences committed this year.

According to the DNA, as reported by Hotnews.ro, prosecutors conducted searches at the homes of Răzvan Cuc and a businessman in a case involving suspected bribery and complicity in bribery. The investigation centres on an alleged attempt to bribe the Director of the Romanian Automobile Registry (RAR), a public institution responsible for vehicle registration and technical oversight.

Prosecutors allege that Cuc acted as an intermediary between the businessman and the RAR director. The businessman is identified by investigators as Cătălin Bușe, whose company was involved in a contractual relationship with RAR.

The DNA said it documented three meetings between Răzvan Cuc and Mihai Alecu, the RAR director, which allegedly took place between September and November 2025. During these meetings, Cuc is accused of facilitating discussions aimed at securing favourable treatment for the businessman’s company.

According to prosecutors, the former minister allegedly assured the RAR director that he would receive a bribe amounting to 6% of the total value of a framework agreement worth RON 23 million. This would have represented more than RON 1.3 million, according to the DNA.

The agreement in question concerned the maintenance of technical inspection equipment for vehicles and was due to be renewed between RAR and the company managed by Bușe. Prosecutors allege that the promised payment was intended to ensure the continuation of the contract under favourable conditions.

The DNA said the investigation is ongoing and that further procedural steps will be taken as the case develops. Under Romanian law, suspects benefit from the presumption of innocence until a final court ruling.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Micsik)