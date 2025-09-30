Mercenary leader Horațiu Potra’s arrest in Dubai confirmed, Romania seeks extradition

Romanian authorities said on Monday, September 29, that mercenary leader Horațiu Potra and his son have been arrested in Dubai and will face extradition proceedings to Romania, after being on the run for months under an international arrest warrant.

The Ministry of Justice in Bucharest confirmed that officials in the United Arab Emirates had taken custody of Horațiu Potra and two other relatives on September 24 at Romania’s request, Europa Liberǎ Romania reported. One of the other two men is reportedly Potra's son.

“Today, September 29, senior officials of the Ministry of Justice held talks via videoconference with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates. During the discussions, UAE authorities confirmed the arrest, at Romania’s request, of Romanian citizens P.H., P.A.C., and P.D., who are currently on the territory of that state. The individuals remain in custody as judicial extradition proceedings move forward,” reads the ministry’s press release.

Romanian justice officials described the detentions as “a success” achieved alongside other state institutions, but declined to give further details, citing the sensitivity of ongoing extradition procedures.

The ministry added that the talks also covered future bilateral agreements on judicial cooperation in criminal matters and extradition.

Officially indicted this month alongside former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, Horațiu Potra faces charges of attempting to overthrow Romania’s constitutional order. Prosecutors accuse him and about 20 alleged mercenaries of plotting violent unrest in Bucharest following the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections.

The indictment also includes charges of illegal possession of weapons and explosives, unlawful use of pyrotechnics, and public incitement.

Investigators said, among other things, that Potra’s paramilitary convoy of seven vehicles attempted to enter Bucharest to spark mass protests and clashes with security forces after last year's election annulment.

The extradition proceedings in Dubai are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)