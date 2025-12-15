Romania sees increase in super flu cases in December

Romanian authorities have reportedly confirmed an increase in “super flu” cases in December after the virus caused unprecedented problems in other European countries.

In total, over 3,000 flu cases were reported in Romania in just the first week of December, double the number recorded in the previous week (1,504), Euronews Romania reported. The virus is very aggressive, and doctors warn that people over the age of 65 risk developing a severe form of the disease.

“Super flu” or subclade K of the influenza virus A(H3N2) has already spread throughout Europe. The disease is more virulent and has more mutations compared to last year, doctors pointed out.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) assesses the risk for the general EU/EEA population as moderate. The risk of developing severe disease is high for people over the age of 65, people with metabolic, pulmonary, cardiovascular, neuromuscular, and other pre-existing chronic diseases, pregnant women, immunocompromised people, and those living in long-term care facilities.

“The most vulnerable categories are those recognized by the WHO and who benefit from free vaccination, namely young children up to 5 years old, pregnant women who generally develop severe forms of flu, patients over 75 years old who do not necessarily have to have a specific disease, as well as patients with comorbidities,” Dr. Sandra Alexiu, President of the Association of Family Doctors, told Euronews Romania.

To prevent serious forms of flu, doctors recommend vaccination. A single dose is administered in each flu season as the virus mutates.

“We have vaccinated so far over 1.2 million people in the country, including with a vaccine intended for children. There is a vaccine that is administered in the form of nasal drops and is given starting from the age of two,” said Dr. Alexiu.

Also particularly important is hand hygiene, given that the influenza virus can also be transmitted through contact with objects contaminated with viral particles.

“The same subclade K of the influenza virus A(H3N2) circulating internationally has also been detected in Romania, the first sequencing results being communicated by INCDMM Cantacuzino to INSP-CNSCBT during December 11,” said the National Institute for Public Health, or INSP.

Romania is not the only European country facing a super flu issue. Czechia and Hungary have also reported increases, but the worst hit is the United Kingdom. On Friday, December 12, the British executive urged doctors to abandon a planned five-day strike shortly before Christmas, amid an “unprecedented wave of super flu.”

According to statistics by the British National Health Service, flu cases have reached a record level for this time of year. The number of cases increased by 55% in one week, with an average of 2,660 patients being hospitalized each day last week. Doctors in the UK said this is the worst flu season they have witnessed, and some have deemed it a ‘flu-nami,’ according to the Independent.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)