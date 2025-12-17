Romania plans 380 hectares of forest shelterbelts as desertification advances in the south, minister says

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu announced that the ministry she leads has launched the procedures for a feasibility study aimed at planting 380 hectares of forest shelterbelts in southern Romania, a region increasingly affected by desertification. According to the announcement, the project would result in more than 126 kilometers of tree lines planted along national roads.

The minister said that DN65A, DN65E, and DN6 are among the routes set to be protected by the future tree lines.

The feasibility studies and technical design work are being coordinated by the Bucharest Forest Guard and are financed through the land improvement fund.

The shelterbelts will consist of tree strips with a minimum width of 30 meters, designed to reduce wind intensity, prevent soil erosion, protect agricultural land and road infrastructure, and increase biodiversity.

The environment minister said progress has already been made on similar projects across the country. So far, 330 hectares of forest shelterbelts have been planted by the Ministry of Environment, the Forest Guard, and the state forestry company Romsilva, while documentation work is currently underway for an additional 850 hectares.

“In the context of climate change, planting in southern Romania is essential. These forest shelterbelts represent an important and concrete step in that direction,” Diana Buzoianu said.

The environment minister previously warned about the ongoing environmental crisis in the south of Romania. Back in July, she said over 100,000 hectares have already turned into desert or are at imminent risk of desertification, highlighting reforestation as one of the most effective responses to this growing threat.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eduard Goricev/Dreamstime.com)