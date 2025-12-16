Memorial march in Bucharest to mark Romanian 1989 Revolution

A memorial march will take place in central Bucharest on December 21 to mark the victims of the 1989 Revolution, which led to the fall of communism in Romania. The march will follow the Victory Square – University Square – Revolution Square route, starting at 5 PM.

Organizers linked the march to the recent protests against corruption in the justice system, highlighting that the December 1989 Revolution case file has been stagnating for decades.

“The blood of those killed in December 1989 cannot be washed away by any rigged panel. The sacrifice of those who gave us the right to speak freely cannot be time-barred. The suffering of the families of those killed in Timișoara, Bucharest, and across the country is deepened by the impunity of the criminals. Year after year, politicians lay wreaths and give speeches with no outcome,” said Rezistența, the ‘21 December 1989’ Association, and the MEA Association, the organizers of the march, according to News.ro.

In the organizers’ view, a trial that drags on for over three decades can be nothing but a farce, and the descendants mourn their dead, while the defendants enjoy pensions and benefits or even end up being buried with military honors.

“The case file of the victims of 1989 is a shame that irrefutably stains Romania’s past, present, and future. We cannot speak about justice in Romania without punishing those guilty of the spilled blood. The dead have no more patience. We have the duty to be their voice and to shout clearly JUSTICE, NOT CORRUPTION!” stated the organizers.

Participants in the march will honor the martyrdom of the 1,141 people who died during the Revolution, according to the same source.

The march will end in Revolution Square, in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where the name of each known hero-martyr will be called out one by one.

(Photo source: Rezistența on Facebook)