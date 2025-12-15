Romania’s wages down real 5% y/y for third consecutive month in October

The average net wage in Romania rose by 4.3% y/y in October, but this turned into a 5.0% y/y contraction in real terms due to the high inflation (9.76% y/y) since August, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The real wages posted an annual contraction of around 5% y/y for the third consecutive month already, and the wages’ real annual dynamics will predictably remain in the negative area for the next two to three quarters until the inflation subsides.

In euros, the average net wage in Romania still increased by 1.9% y/y to EUR 1,080 in October – but even this nominal pace was surpassed by the 2.1% y/y inflation in the euro area.

From a broader perspective, real wages in Romania returned to levels seen at the end of 2023 - after temporarily higher values in 2024. The slower rise in nominal wages was prompted by the blocking of the salaries in the budgetary sector through 2025, to remain in place during 2026, but the wage hikes in the private sector were also fewer and more moderate amid a gloomy economic outlook.

Despite the sluggish rise in wages in Romania, there are still sectors where the incomes are thriving: oil and gas extraction, oil refining, manufacturing of beverages and tobacco, where the average wages have increased by over 10% y/y in October, thus posting positive real advances.

In contrast, the wages in the sectors dominated by budgetary institutions have even decreased: by 2.6% y/y in education (RON 5,800) and by 2.2% y/y in public administration and defence (RON 7,000). In the healthcare and social assistance sector, the average net wage edged up by nominal 1% y/y (to RON 5,350), thus marking a negative real performance.

The incomes in the water transport sector plunged by nearly 14% y/y to RON 4,700 after the unusual rise prompted by the temporary demand for workforce in Constanta port and on the Danube that subdued once Ukraine re-routed part of the foreign trade back to its ports.

The wages in the financial sector posted an outstanding 23% y/y advance to RON 7,000 – still below the levels reached in the first part of the year. The highest wages are still in the IT services sector (RON 11,800, only +2.3% y/y), but the employees in the sectors of air transportation, oil and gas extraction, and oil refining earn on average some RON 10,700 as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)