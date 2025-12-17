Romania strengthens ties with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation

Romania’s interior minister, Cătălin Predoiu, and the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, decided on Tuesday, December 16, to establish a Task Force aimed at stimulating the exchange of information and data. The exchange is aimed at improving the fight against organized crime, illegal migration, cyber threats, and illegal activities carried out by hostile state actors.

The two officials also agreed to analyze concrete possibilities for incorporating certain topics and training models used by the FBI Academy in Quantico into the curriculum of students at the Romanian Police Academy.

“The dialogue took place within the existing institutional relationship with the FBI, based on common interests and convergent objectives, aimed at strengthening the exchange of information and professional cooperation to manage current challenges,” the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated in a press release.

During the discussions, Predoiu emphasized the importance of joint activities, especially in combating cross-border organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybercrime. He also stressed the importance of intensifying the exchange of information and best practices, as well as developing partnerships aimed at increasing resilience in the face of hybrid threats and disinformation.

“We already cooperate very well with the FBI to ensure increased security for our communities. Its development can only be beneficial for the efficiency of our joint operations, which fall within national priorities, namely countering organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking, weapons trafficking, cybercrime, terrorism, and illegal migration,” declared Cătălin Predoiu.

The FBI director, in turn, noted that Romania is a true ally in the region and an equal partner with whom there is a desire to further develop existing relations.

Back home, however, the interior minister is currently in hot water due to his involvement as a former minister of justice in allegedly fostering a system that allowed a corrupt group of magistrates to gain prominence. Predoiu’s alleged role was highlighted in a widely appreciated media investigation authored by independent journalists at Recorder.

