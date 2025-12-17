Romania to pay USD 600 mln to Lockheed Martin for training F-16 pilots

Romania’s acting minister of defence, Radu Miruță, has asked Parliament to grant prior approval for the signing of a framework agreement with Lockheed Martin for the training of F-16 flight personnel at the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) hosted in Romania, Profit.ro reported.

The request concerns a five-year framework agreement between the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) and Lockheed Martin for the provision of training services for military pilots. The total estimated value of the agreement is USD 612.4 million (approximately EUR 570 million), excluding VAT.

According to the ministry, the Romanian Air Force currently operates or is in the process of receiving 49 F-16 aircraft. To achieve full operational capability for three squadrons, a minimum of 75 to 100 pilots qualified under the Basic Mission Capable Instructor Course is required. At present, the Air Force lacks more than 70 such qualified pilots to meet this target.

The EFTC, located at the 86th Air Base Borcea, plays a central role in addressing this shortfall. The centre provides advanced training for Romanian pilots as well as allied personnel.

Under Romanian law, the government must seek Parliament’s approval before initiating procurement procedures for contracts whose estimated value, excluding VAT, equals or exceeds the lei equivalent of EUR 100 million.

The defence ministry said the request is also linked to Romania’s international commitments. On November 3, 2025, Romania concluded a contract with the Kingdom of the Netherlands for the transfer of ownership of 18 F-16 aircraft currently deployed in Romania for use by the EFTC. The agreement was signed between the Government of Romania, represented by the Ministry of National Defence, and the Government of the Netherlands, represented by its Ministry of Finance.

That contract includes a requirement to maintain the training capacity of the EFTC, particularly for pilot training slots allocated to Ukraine starting in 2026. The continued operation of the training centre is also described as essential for the operationalisation of Romania’s own F-16 squadrons.

The ministry said the proposed agreement with Lockheed Martin would ensure continuity of training activities at the EFTC and support both national defence objectives and allied commitments.

The Parliament is expected to debate the request in the coming days.

