Mobile internet speed in Romania is 19th globally, but below that in Bulgaria and Serbia

Romania ranks 19th globally for mobile internet speed, surpassed not only by advanced economies in the region but also by neighboring countries, which have accelerated investments in mobile infrastructure and managed to achieve faster and more stable connections, according to Economica.net, citing the latest nPerf analysis.

Ireland is ranked first in the world for mobile internet performance, according to the nPerf analysis. The country ranks ahead of four other European nations, confirming the continent’s strong momentum in network performance.

Ireland is followed by the Netherlands with 78.61% and Slovakia with 78.01%. Slovenia scores 76.99% and Belgium 76.49%. A score of 100% corresponds to an instant loading of the web page, while 0% indicates that the page could not be loaded, Economica.net noted.

The top 10 includes Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Austria, and Hungary. Romania is in 19th place, with 69.99%, between Portugal and Guadeloupe.

It is worth noting that, despite the early implementation of 5G technology as early as 2018, two years ahead of most European countries, the United States does not appear in the top 5.

“The countries that implemented 5G first are not necessarily the ones that offer the fastest browsing experience,” noted Renaud Keradec, CEO of nPerf.

(Photo source: Rostislav Sedlacek/Dreamstime.com)