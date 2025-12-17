Romanian president says Russia will remain a threat, Europe must strengthen defense

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said Russia will remain a security threat to Europe even if the war in Ukraine ends in a peace agreement. Speaking after the Eastern Flank Summit in Helsinki, he stressed that European countries must stay calm but strengthen their defense capabilities through increased investment and closer coordination within NATO and the European Union.

Dan said discussions at the meeting in Finland focused on how to operationalize existing programs within NATO and, in particular, the European Union, where significant funding is available.

The summit brought together Eastern Flank countries that are members of both the EU and NATO, and marked the start of a process that will continue at the level of defense ministers and national security advisers.

The Romanian president said coordination with the evolving situation in Ukraine was also discussed, noting that the Eastern Flank has moved from being an abstract concept to becoming an integral part of concrete European programs.

He then added that Romania’s priority is to ensure its national interests are well represented and expressed confidence that the country will be able to take advantage of upcoming European opportunities, as it has already done through the SAFE program, which supports both military capabilities and the development of Romania’s defense industry.

Answering another question from a journalist, president Nicușor Dan said: “The shared assessment is that even if the war in Ukraine ends in a peace agreement, which we clearly want, the threat posed by Russia will remain. In response to this threat, we must remain calm but invest in defense. This is what European countries are doing.”

“I would remind you that last summer, at the NATO summit, we agreed to increase defense and related spending to 3.5 plus 1.5% of GDP by 2035. So we intend to do this. As I said earlier, we have a military procurement program running through 2040. The most important part of it has been included in SAFE, and our participation in this meeting shows that we want to capitalize on other European programs and be prepared for January 1, 2028, when the new Multiannual Financial Framework will begin and funds will become available for Romania,” he added.

According to Dan, the government plans to use SAFE over the next two years and, unlike previous EU funding cycles where spending started later, intends to begin allocating funds from the very start of the new framework, including in the defense sector.

In a Facebook post following the summit, Nicușor Dan also said Russia’s actions represent a major threat to the region and that the Helsinki meeting underscored the central role of the Eastern Flank in European security. He said talks focused on strengthening defense capabilities, protecting citizens, and deterring aggression through close coordination between the EU and NATO, including within formats such as Bucharest 9.

Moreover, the president also highlighted the strategic importance of the Black Sea, noting that Romania has proposed hosting a Maritime Security Hub as part of the EU’s regional strategy.

Plus, he stated that military mobility, North–South connectivity, and links with the neighbouring Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova are essential for defense, reaffirming Romania’s continued support for Moldova.

