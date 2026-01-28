Romanians expect the end of the Ukraine war and income growth in 2026, survey says

Income growth, job creation, and the end of the war in Ukraine are at the top of Romanians’ expectations for 2026, according to a survey from INSCOP Research, conducted between January 12 and 15.

Around 15.6% of Romanians would like to see income growth in 2026. Around the same percentage would appreciate job creation and the end of the war in Ukraine.

Stabilizing prices and reducing inflation, combating corruption, and improving the healthcare system are also among the top priorities. Moreover, 7.7% indicated improving the education system as achievable in 2026, 1.6% would favor increasing safety and public order, and 0.7% lean towards protecting the environment and combating climate change.

Income growth is mentioned especially by voters of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (or AUR), people with primary education, and residents of small urban areas.

Job creation is indicated mainly by AUR voters, young people under 30, people with primary education, residents of small urban areas, and rural areas.

Voters of the center-left Social Democratic Party (or PSD) and the center-right National Liberal Party (or PNL), both within the government coalition, as well as people over 60, chose the end of the war with Ukraine in a higher proportion than the rest of the population.

Voters of PNL and Save Romania Union (or USR), people with higher education, and residents of Bucharest and large urban areas mention combating corruption as a priority for 2026.

Roughly 38.9% of respondents believe that Romania’s membership in the European Union limits national sovereignty (compared to 38.1% in September 2025), while 45.9% do not consider that this limits sovereignty too much (compared to 52.4% in September 2025). The belief that EU membership limits national sovereignty more than average is especially held by PSD and AUR voters, men, people over 60, those with medium education, and residents of small urban areas.

“People remain attached to the EU because the alternative is perceived as worse. This type of pro-Europeanism is defensive and pragmatic, based on fear of loss, not on aspiration or deep symbolic loyalty. The consequence is a structural vulnerability: in the absence of clearly felt benefits in daily life, this support can be quickly eroded by aggressive populist discourse, coupled with potential mimicry by parties along this demagogic line,” said INSCOP Research director Remus Ștefureac.

The data were collected between January 12-15, 2026. The research method was an interview through a questionnaire. The volume of the simple, stratified sample was 1,100 people, representative of significant socio-demographic categories (sex, age, occupation) for Romania’s non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over.

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com)