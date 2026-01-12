Romanians were among the Europeans most satisfied with their lives in 2024

Romania has emerged as one of the highest-ranked countries in the European Union in terms of life satisfaction, according to the latest data published by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office. According to another Eurostat survey, the Romanians had the highest level of trust in others in the European Union.

Indeed, during the electoral year 2024, the households' real incomes have increased significantly amid higher wages in the public and private sectors, higher pensions, and the highest public deficit (9.3% of GDP), which prompted the painful austerity measures in 2025. And yet, the parliamentary and presidential elections in December 2024 were marked by a massive vote against the mainstream politicians amid what was seen as a deep frustration of those not seeing the dividends of EU membership and economic development.

The Eurostat data shows that Romanians reported an average life satisfaction in 2024 score of 7.7 points out of ten, placing the country joint second in the European Union alongside Slovenia. Romania ranked just behind Finland, which recorded the highest score in the bloc at 7.8.

At the European Union level, average life satisfaction stood at 7.2 points in 2024, measured on a scale from zero, meaning very dissatisfied, to ten, meaning very satisfied. Romania's score was therefore significantly above the EU average, according to Eurostat.

Finland once again led the ranking, maintaining its position as the EU country with the most satisfied population. Romania and Slovenia followed closely, both recording scores only marginally lower than the Nordic state.

At the opposite end of the scale, Bulgaria registered the lowest level of life satisfaction in the European Union, with an average score of 6.2. Greece and Latvia were also among the lowest-ranked countries, with scores of 6.7 and 6.9, respectively.

Eurostat's life satisfaction indicator is based on individuals' overall assessment of their quality of life rather than on specific economic or social factors. The data reflects how people perceive their lives as a whole, taking into account personal, social, and economic circumstances.

The results place Romania ahead of several larger and more affluent EU economies, highlighting a comparatively positive self-assessment among its population despite ongoing economic challenges and income disparities across the bloc.

Across the European Union, the dispersion of scores remained relatively limited, with most member states clustered between six and eight points. Eurostat noted that, while differences persist between countries, overall life satisfaction across the EU has remained broadly stable.

(Photo source: Hakinmhan/Dreamstime.com)