Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s BMW announces investments in dealer network

BMW Romania, the subsidiary of the famous German automotive group, announced investments in the commercial spaces of the dealer network and in its own headquarters in Bucharest’s area of Băneasa.

BMW Group has been present in Romania for 19 years as the representative of the BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands. The group’s dealer network in the country has recently entered a major modernization process of the showrooms of the BMW and Mini brands.

The initiative shows BMW’s commitment to Romania, according to Oliver Rademacher, Managing Director of BMW Group Romania.

The largest part of the investment is dedicated to the central headquarters.

The interior design project implemented at the Bucharest headquarters is part of the global strategy “Connected Workplace Vision Identity.” The new space will be marked by colors and premium finishes. The entrance will feature a motorcycle, while a discussion room will be open to the press during events. The architects created a suite of versatile spaces, from classic boardrooms to a small modern amphitheater intended for presentations and teamwork.

The new headquarters has a 65 sqm relaxation area, made in the form of an urban bistro-type café.

In addition to its own headquarters, BMW Group Romania has entered a major stage in the evolution of the brand locally through the complete transformation of the presentation areas and showrooms of the dealer network. The intention is to move from the traditional concept of “car gallery” to spaces that place the customer and human interaction at the center of attention.

The first center that completed the investment in modernization to the new design standards is Grup West Oradea. The dealer in Oradea also inaugurated the first showroom dedicated exclusively to the MINI brand in this region of the country. BMW Romania says that by the end of this year, most of the BMW network in Romania will complete these modernization investments.

The investment comes as the Romanian office's numbers show there is room to grow. The BMW Group representative office in Romania registered record sales in 2025. No less than 5,545 new BMW and Mini cars were registered during the year, alongside 773 units of BMW Motorrad. It is the first time that the brand has reached the threshold of 5,000 new automobiles. Statistically, 1 in 4 BMW models registered in 2025 were electrified (100% electric or plug-in hybrid), according to Economica.

(Photo source: Andrei Tobosaru | press.bmwgroup.com)