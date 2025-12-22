Automobile Bavaria Group expands portfolio of motorcycle brands

Automobile Bavaria Group, one of the largest car dealer networks in the country, announced it was expanding its motorcycle portfolio by adding the Kawasaki and Yamaha brands.

This is part of the motorcycle division’s transition to a multi-brand business model, the company said. Automobile Bavaria BMW Motorrad will thus become Automobile Bavaria Moto Center.

The brand Kawasaki will be available in the Otopeni showroom, in a dedicated area of over 2,000 sqm. Automobile Bavaria Moto Center will be able to receive orders and start sales for the Kawasaki motorcycles and ATVs beginning January 2026, the company said.

The introduction of the Kawasaki brand is part of a wide consolidation and expansion process of Automobile Bavaria Moto Center, backed by investments of more than EUR 100,000 in infrastructure, services, and customer experience.

At the same time, a dedicated Yamaha showroom is scheduled to open in February 2026 in City Gate North, in Bucharest’s Piața Presei Libere area. This is where clients will be able to place orders and purchase models in the Yamaha range. As with other brands in the company’s portfolio, the service activities will be offered at the Otopeni location.

The integration of Yamaha is backed by a EUR 200,000 investment, “reflecting the complexity of the project and the strategic importance of the new showroom, located in one of the most visible areas of the capital.”

In 2023, Automobile Bavaria Group sold approximately 360 motorcycles, while last year it sold 410 units, “confirming the rise of the premium segment,” the company said. This year, the group sold 600 motorcycles, following an increased demand in the premium segment and an expanding customer base.

For 2026, the company plans to sell 800 motorcycles, based on the market potential and the motorcycle division’s expansion path.

Automobile Bavaria Group was established in 1994. Beginning in 2010, it expanded internationally, with a presence in Germany, Austria, and Spain, through the companies part of MHS Holding.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Yamaha Motor)