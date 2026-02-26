Romanian street cat wins European Feline Championship held in Austria

Duracell, a cat rescued from the streets of Iași, eastern Romania, has received the highest award at the European Feline Championship held in Graz, Austria.

Rescued by Mihaela Merlă and Ionuț Proboteanu, the breeders of the 2025 World Champion, RO Bucovina Kira Kiralina, Duracell grew up alongside pedigree cats and participated in numerous international competitions. Her results culminated this year with the prestigious European title, a rare achievement for a cat coming from the street.

Duracell’s story is proof that rescued animals can reach extraordinary performances when they receive care, stability, and affection, according to the representatives of the Romanian Feline Associations Federation, Felis.

“Duracell is living proof that every abandoned animal can have a future if someone chooses not to remain indifferent. Adopt. Because the next champion might be right there, on the street,” said Adrian Dragotă, president of Felis Romania.

The Romanian achievement was complemented by two other major successes on the European stage. RO Bucovina Kira Kiralina, a British Shorthair blue and 2025 World Champion, became European Champion 2026. Another cat, RO Wild Forest’s Quasar, born in Romania and established in Switzerland, obtained the European title for Switzerland.

On March 21-22, Sala Palatului in Bucharest will host the SofistiCAT International Feline Show, the first major feline competition of the year in Romania.

In addition to presenting some of the most spectacular cats in the world and future international champions, the event will have a strong component dedicated to adoption. Animal protection organizations will bring rescued cats looking for a family, giving visitors the real possibility to go home with a new adopted friend.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Felis Romania press release)