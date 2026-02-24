First internationally recognized Romanian cat breed presented at Timișoara event

The Transylvanian breed cat, the first of Romanian origin recognized internationally, was presented at the WCF WorldShow in Timișoara, which took place on February 21-22.

The event brought to the forefront dozens of cats from breeds such as British Longhair, Maine Coon, Bengal, and Savannah. The Transylvanian breed, however, was the highlight of the show, and the cats were evaluated by judges from countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Latvia.

Discovered in 2014 in the Carpathian Mountains region, the Transylvanian cat has a rare coat pattern, with shades of black and white-silver hairs visible on the face, ears, tail, and paws. Its unique appearance, resembling that of a wolf, makes it easy to recognize.

According to Felinescu.com, the breed is not the result of genetic interventions, but evolved naturally in the isolated villages of the Carpathians centuries ago. The Transylvanian cat has become a symbol of the region due to its connections with the mystical landscape of Transylvania, haunted castles, and vampire legends.

Sometimes nicknamed “Count Dracula’s cat,” the feline has large ears and a unique coat pattern. The white hair in the ears and the partially pigmented whiskers are other features that complete its distinctive appearance. Also, the coat pattern of the Transylvanian cat is sensitive to temperature changes, similar to Siamese cats, and the color is more intense along the spine.

In addition to its distinctive appearance, the Transylvanian cat is valued for its complex and engaging personality. It is an extremely curious cat, exploring every corner of the house and interacting with its surroundings. Although it may seem independent, in reality, it is affectionate and friendly, especially with children.

“The Transylvanian Cat represents a national pride,” the organizers stated, according to Libertatea.

The first cat breed from Romania recognized internationally, the Transylvanian cat has been provisionally approved by the largest specialized associations in the world. The breed will likely receive full recognition in 2026.

