Entertainment

First internationally recognized Romanian cat breed presented at Timișoara event

24 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Transylvanian breed cat, the first of Romanian origin recognized internationally, was presented at the WCF WorldShow in Timișoara, which took place on February 21-22. 

The event brought to the forefront dozens of cats from breeds such as British Longhair, Maine Coon, Bengal, and Savannah. The Transylvanian breed, however, was the highlight of the show, and the cats were evaluated by judges from countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Latvia.

Discovered in 2014 in the Carpathian Mountains region, the Transylvanian cat has a rare coat pattern, with shades of black and white-silver hairs visible on the face, ears, tail, and paws. Its unique appearance, resembling that of a wolf, makes it easy to recognize. 

According to Felinescu.com, the breed is not the result of genetic interventions, but evolved naturally in the isolated villages of the Carpathians centuries ago. The Transylvanian cat has become a symbol of the region due to its connections with the mystical landscape of Transylvania, haunted castles, and vampire legends.

Sometimes nicknamed “Count Dracula’s cat,” the feline has large ears and a unique coat pattern. The white hair in the ears and the partially pigmented whiskers are other features that complete its distinctive appearance. Also, the coat pattern of the Transylvanian cat is sensitive to temperature changes, similar to Siamese cats, and the color is more intense along the spine.

In addition to its distinctive appearance, the Transylvanian cat is valued for its complex and engaging personality. It is an extremely curious cat, exploring every corner of the house and interacting with its surroundings. Although it may seem independent, in reality, it is affectionate and friendly, especially with children.

“The Transylvanian Cat represents a national pride,” the organizers stated, according to Libertatea.

The first cat breed from Romania recognized internationally, the Transylvanian cat has been provisionally approved by the largest specialized associations in the world. The breed will likely receive full recognition in 2026. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Embassy to US on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Entertainment

First internationally recognized Romanian cat breed presented at Timișoara event

24 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Transylvanian breed cat, the first of Romanian origin recognized internationally, was presented at the WCF WorldShow in Timișoara, which took place on February 21-22. 

The event brought to the forefront dozens of cats from breeds such as British Longhair, Maine Coon, Bengal, and Savannah. The Transylvanian breed, however, was the highlight of the show, and the cats were evaluated by judges from countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Latvia.

Discovered in 2014 in the Carpathian Mountains region, the Transylvanian cat has a rare coat pattern, with shades of black and white-silver hairs visible on the face, ears, tail, and paws. Its unique appearance, resembling that of a wolf, makes it easy to recognize. 

According to Felinescu.com, the breed is not the result of genetic interventions, but evolved naturally in the isolated villages of the Carpathians centuries ago. The Transylvanian cat has become a symbol of the region due to its connections with the mystical landscape of Transylvania, haunted castles, and vampire legends.

Sometimes nicknamed “Count Dracula’s cat,” the feline has large ears and a unique coat pattern. The white hair in the ears and the partially pigmented whiskers are other features that complete its distinctive appearance. Also, the coat pattern of the Transylvanian cat is sensitive to temperature changes, similar to Siamese cats, and the color is more intense along the spine.

In addition to its distinctive appearance, the Transylvanian cat is valued for its complex and engaging personality. It is an extremely curious cat, exploring every corner of the house and interacting with its surroundings. Although it may seem independent, in reality, it is affectionate and friendly, especially with children.

“The Transylvanian Cat represents a national pride,” the organizers stated, according to Libertatea.

The first cat breed from Romania recognized internationally, the Transylvanian cat has been provisionally approved by the largest specialized associations in the world. The breed will likely receive full recognition in 2026. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Embassy to US on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 February 2026
Defense
Romania reaffirms support for Ukraine on fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion
24 February 2026
Events
National Museum of the Romanian Peasant hosts Mǎrțișor Fair in Bucharest
24 February 2026
Transport
Dacia announces launch of limited edition Duster model exclusive to Romania
24 February 2026
Entertainment
First internationally recognized Romanian cat breed presented at Timișoara event
24 February 2026
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition announces agreement on entire agenda underpinning 2026 budget
24 February 2026
Startup
Romanian startups raised EUR 103 mln funding in 2025, down 20% y/y
24 February 2026
Finance
Romania prepares for record absorption and spending of Resilience Facility money this year
23 February 2026
Justice
Romanian man says he attempted to kidnap child in Italy because he “thought she was a toy”